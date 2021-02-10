Priyanka Gandhi to address kisan mahapanchayat in UP’s Saharanpur today
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a kisan mahapanchayat in Chilkana area of Saharanpur district on Wednesday. This will be the first kisan mahapanchayat in west UP where the leader will address farmers. This also comes amid the farmers’ protest on Delhi borders against three new farm bills.
Party’s district unit president Muzaffar Ali Gurjar said before leaving for the mahapanchayat, Gandhi will offer prayers at Shakumbhari Devi Temple in Behat area and also visit the dargah (mausoleum) of Shah Abdur Raheem in Raipur village.
Ali said the district administration had been informed about Gandhi’s visit. “We are still waiting for a response from the officials. The programme will take place as per the schedule even if they (administration) deny us permission.”
The Congress had earlier planned a Kisan Samvad programme at Gandhi Park in Saharanpur city on February 8 but the district administration denied permission citing lack of sufficient force for security during the event.
Saharanpur is the lone district in the region where the Congress party has two MLAs. Naresh Saini is an MLA from Behat and Masood Akhtar represents Saharanpur Dehat constituency in the state assembly. Besides, former MLA Imran Masood also has a good following in the district.
