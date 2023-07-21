‘Most efficient and pleasant’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praises IndiGo crew on flight to Gwalior

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Instagram on Friday to post an appreciation message for IndiGo crew on her flight to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with IndiGo crew. (Instagram/Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra)

Vadra, posting pictures, thanked the “sweet IndiGo ladies” on her flight. She posted pictures on her Instagram account with two women of the crew and said that the crew on IndiGo flights was “most efficient and pleasant”.

In her post, Vadra said, “Thank you to the sweet IndiGo ladies on my flight to Gwalior....I have always thought that the crew on IndiGo flights are most efficient and pleasant.”

Along with the pictures with crew members, Vadra also posted a photo of a chocochip cookie jar on the flight with a note that had the names of a few crew members and read, “Dear Mrs Gandhi, Thank you for flying with IndiGo.”

Upon reaching Gwalior, Vadra posted an Instagram story, in which she posed with IndiGo on-ground crew who present her a card welcoming her to Gwalior. Vadra wrote, “A warm welcome.”

Vadra was travelling to Gwalior to address a rally. She also paid floral tribute to India's freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai.

Vadra is visiting Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due by year end, her second second tour in the last 40 days.

Vadra kick-started Congress party’s campaign for upcoming state assembly elections with an attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 12. She also promised to implement five guarantees, including revival of the old pension scheme and up to 100 units of free electricity, if the Congress is voted to power.

