Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on alleged Congress toolkit: Don't waste time spreading lies, start saving lives

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday in what appeared to be a rebuttal fact-checked the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) claim of exposing an alleged toolkit of the Congress against the ruling party. Calling the BJP's national general secretary B L Santhosh's shared tweet, which claimed a document as the Congress' toolkit to malign the ruling party's image, as fake, she asked the Centre to stop wasting time on spreading lies and start saving lives.

"Don’t waste time spreading lies, wake up and start saving lives," Gandhi tweeted with an image of the first page of what Santosh claimed to be the opposition party's toolkit.

In the afternoon, Santhosh hit out at the Congress party for spreading fake news and stirring up discontent among the people for the ruling party. Santhosh tweeted images of four pages of a document with the headline 'Cornering Narendra Modi & BJP on Covid Management'.

"When country was in the midst of a health crisis & every single unit of society from an individual to administration were rising up to the challenge, here was @INCIndia spreading fake, negative news & stirring up discontent. Disgusting," Santhosh tweeted with the images and the hashtag #Congresstoolkitexposed.

The images had details about the Congress' plan to use resources to corner the Modi-led government. "This note provides resources to corner the Modi government and various BJP governments in the country," the first page of the document read.

Other such ways planned to be deployed against the government that were mentioned in the shared images of the document include using the term 'super spreader Kumbh' to highlight Hindu politics of the BJP, non-party office bearers to use social media posts to highlight, by carefully using pictures, that Kumbh is a show of political power in the name of religion, tailoring international media coverage, use of the term 'Indian strain' whenever mentioning the mutant and 'missing' for Amit Shah etc.