Priyanka Gandhi's tweet ‘conspiracy to mislead country’: BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday claimed that the sexual harassment allegations levelled by some of India's top wrestlers are a result of a conspiracy of the Congress party. Singh said in a statement that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet asking for his arrest and removal from the post is a “conspiracy to mislead the country.” Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.(PTI)

“The law does not consider anyone as a criminal on the basis of the investigation report of the police, this is the right of the court and the constitution gives us the right to present our case in the court,” the BJP MP said.

“It seems that Priyanka Gandhi and Congress do not have faith in the court, that's why they do media trial of every case,” he added.

Singh is liable to be prosecuted for offences of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking according to the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police on June 15, a senior Delhi Police officer said on Tuesday. The outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking). His aide, Vinod Tomar, has been charged under sections 109 (abetment), 354, 354A, and 506 (criminal intimidation).

A conviction under section 354 carries a maximum jail term of five years, three years under section 354A and three years under section 354D.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that the accused of atrocities against women should be arrested and removed from his post.

“But in the BJP government, why is the accused of torturing the women players who have brought laurels to the country, protected? Why is the matter being suppressed? Why is the matter being hushed up in the investigation?” Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet.

“Why is the whole government silent on this matter? Why is the accused still in BJP and why no action has been taken?” she asked.

Listing some instances claiming he and his family have been targeted by the Congress in the past, Singh said, the “entire party is involved in the conspiracy hatched in 2023.”

“The command of the conspiracy is in the hands of people like Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupendra Hood,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON