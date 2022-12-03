Probe against 6 teachers in Madhya Pradesh facing charges of promoting religious fundamentalism

Six teachers of a government-run college in Indore, including four Muslims, have been taken off duty for five days following complaints by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) that they were teaching “anti-Hindu” content and spreading hatred, the college principal said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, the principal of the Government New Law College, Inamur Rehman, said the six teachers were also accused of promoting “religious fundamentalism”.

After a delegation of the ABVP handed over the complaint to Rehman on Thursday, he ordered an independent inquiry into the matter on Friday.

“They (the six teachers) have been sent on leave of five days so that independent inquiry could be taken place in the matter,” states the order.

ABVP’s Malwa region chief, Ghanshyam Singh, said the six teachers were speaking negatively about the Indian Army and the government.

“Many female students also informed that the professors forced them to go to a pub with them. We have given a book written by some Muslim author titled ‘Samuhik Hinsa and Dandika Nyaya Paddhati’ in which, at many places, it was written that Hindu sectrianism is coming into light in a subversive manner and that VHP [Vishwa Hindu Parishad] and other organisations wanted to make others their slave.”

“The book has so many things that have nothing to do with the law and its knowledge. The professors are discussing against army and government too. We earlier informed the principal in a verbal complaint, but he didn’t pay any attention. So, we handed over a memorandum on Thursday,” said Singh.

A student at the college said on condition of anonymity, “Many wrong things are going on in the college. A professor also forced us to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra. They are inclined towards an ideology and creating trouble for others by mocking in the classroom.”

Any reactions/comments from accused teachers?

Rehman said the inquiry report will be sent to the state government for action because he is not authorised to take any tough action against them.

The additional director of higher education department has also sought a report from Rehman over the matter within 48 hours.

