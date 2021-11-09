Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Probe against BSL and BEL: ED provisionally attaches assets worth 61.38cr
india news

Probe against BSL and BEL: ED provisionally attaches assets worth 61.38cr

The assets include agricultural land in Maharashtra’s Raigad and warehouses of entities under the control of erstwhile promoters of BSL, the ED said in a press release on Tuesday
A file photo of the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai, used here for representational purpose only. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo/File)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 05:14 PM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth 61.38 crore in connection with its ongoing probe against Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL) and Bhushan Energy Limited (BEL) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The assets include agricultural land in Maharashtra’s Raigad and warehouses of entities under the control of erstwhile promoters of BSL, the ED said in a press release on Tuesday.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation against BSL and BEL over the alleged siphoning of public funds on the basis of a Serious Frauds Investigation Office’s complaint in August 2019.

The ED said during the investigation, it was discovered that Neeraj Singhal and BB Singhal (former promoters of BSL) diverted funds from BSL. It added the siphoning was carried out through an elaborate and complex web of transactions by way of routing of public funds in the garb of unsecured loans given by BEL to its associate companies. The proceeds from the crime were allegedly utilised for acquiring immovable properties. “The elaborate and complex web of transactions was structured to project these assets as untainted,” the ED said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Don’t expect easy prices post-Diwali, analysts say

News updates from HT: BJP accuses previous UPA of irregularities in Rafale deal

Man in Assam enjoyed citizenship rights despite being declared foreigner in 1999

Corbett Tiger Reserve: Whistleblower IFS officer withdraws from investigation
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP