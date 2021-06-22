Probe into oxygen shortage deaths will demoralise frontline workers: Goa

Any inquiry into the deaths due to the alleged oxygen shortage at the Goa Medical College and Hospital in May would demoralise the doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers, the state government has told the high court.

At least 75 people died over five days at the hospital when the oxygen supply ran short. The state blamed logistical issues rather than the actual shortage of oxygen for the deaths.

“The doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, officials, and bureaucrats have worked tirelessly and with full dedication during the entire pandemic and more particularly during the second wave. Subjecting them to a judicial inquiry would be highly unjust and would have the effect of demoralising the entire workforce. Medical personnel and bureaucrats should not be subjected to such treatment in the name of PIL (public interest litigation),” advocate general Devidas Pangam told the court on Monday.

Pangam said burdening the administration and the health care system with a judicial inquiry will be counterproductive, especially in the backdrop of a possible third Covid-19 wave and its preparations. “No purpose will be served by ordering such an inquiry.”

On the issue of compensation to the families who have lost their kin to Covid-19, the government argued the high court should not adjudicate on the matter as it is pending before the Supreme Court.

The government on Monday also told the high court that an inquiry committee formed on the oxygen supply issue, which was to submit its report in May, has not even met even once as the panel members contracted Covid.

Petitioners, including the South Goa Advocates Association, have sought better Covid management in the state and probe under the Commission of Inquiry Act. They have sought the tracing of the victims and their dependents and to determine the quantum of compensation to be individually paid.

“Various persons admitted in the Government Hospitals have lost their lives only due to inadequate supply of oxygen. Some of these victims were the sole breadwinners of the family; some children have lost both their parents, etc. These victims need to be identified and their dependents/kin have to be adequately compensated depending upon their situation,” the association said in its PIL.

The state government told the court that there is almost negligible scope of underreporting of Covid-19 deaths.