Probe launched after CPI(M) workers allegedly attack houses of Cong, BJP activists

Police have launched a probe after CPI(M) workers allegedly attacked the houses of Congress and BJP activists at Eruvatty near Pinarayi here on Friday, officials said. The investigation is ongoing, with the party denying involvement and promising cooperation with authorities. (PTI PHOTO.)

Officials at the Pinarayi police station said two cases were registered against CPI(M) workers in connection with the incident, which took place between 1.30 am and 2.30 am at Kuttiyambazar in Eruvatty.

Police said that based on a complaint lodged by Congress activist Pranoop M, cases were registered against Ranil, Lijin, Roshith and Abhinand.

Similarly, based on a complaint lodged by BJP activist Vipinraj K, a case was registered against unidentified persons suspected to be CPI(M) workers.

According to police, a preliminary probe revealed that tension had prevailed in the area following a dispute during a temple festival.

The incident occurred when the residents of both houses were away attending the festival, police said.

At Pranoop’s residence, the accused allegedly damaged chairs, an aquarium, window panes and flower pots, causing a loss estimated at ₹15,000, the FIR said.

At Vipinraj’s residence, the accused allegedly broke open the door and stole ₹16,500, the FIR said.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway and CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) denied the involvement of its workers and said the party would cooperate with the police investigation.