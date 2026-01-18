'BJP first choice for all': PM Modi on party's big BMC, Kerala, Bihar wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP had emerged as the “first choice of everyone” in the country, citing a series of recent electoral outcomes across states including Maharashtra, Kerala and Bihar as evidence of growing public support for the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, in Kaliabor, Nagaon district, Assam. (@NarendraModi)

Addressing a rally in Assam, Modi said that over the past “1–1.5 years”, public faith in the BJP had “been continuously on the rise”. He pointed to the recent Bihar elections, claiming that voters had given a “record mandate” to the party.

Referring to urban local body polls, the Prime Minister said that municipal corporation election results in major cities of Maharashtra were declared two days ago. He highlighted Mumbai’s verdict, describing it as a “historic mandate” and noting that the BJP had won there “for the first time in one of the world’s largest municipal corporations."

The Prime Minister went to laud the party’s performance in Kerala, saying the BJP received strong public backing in the state’s municipal elections. He added that Thiruvananthapuram now has a BJP mayor “for the first time”, calling it another sign of the party’s expanding footprint beyond its traditional strongholds.