Probe on as student kills self after teacher strip-searches her in Bagalkote

The Bagalkote police on Monday recorded statements of students in connection with the suicide of a 14-year-old girl following an alleged strip-search by the teachers over a missing ₹2,000. The incident happened on March 14 when a government high school teacher forced the girls to remove their uniforms to search for ₹ 2,000 that had allegedly gone missing. (HT File Photo)

According to people familiar with the matter, a team of officials from Bagalkote rural police station visited the government school in civil dress and recorded the statements of students who were present during the incident. The police officials also recorded Mahazar’s account of the case.

Bagalkote rural police station inspector Santhosh Dalavai said, “While recording the statements, district child rights committee officials were also present. We will take appropriate steps against the accused if proven guilty during the investigation. All the investigations are ongoing under the supervision of the district juvenile justice board.” The incident happened on March 14 when a government high school teacher, along with other members of the faculty, forced the girls to remove their uniforms to search for ₹2,000 that had allegedly gone missing.

According to the parents of the deceased, the incident left the student feeling humiliated and allegedly pushed her take the extreme step.

In their complaint to the police, the girl’s parents have accused the teachers for her death. The victim was a Class 8 student from Kadampura village in Bagalkote taluk.

A case was registered under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) against the teachers. According to preliminary investigations, the deceased girl had stolen money but returned it to the teacher on March 14.