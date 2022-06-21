Probe ordered after Sukma couple left to fend for themselves after baby’s death

Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district administration on Tuesday ordered a probe into a local health officials’ refusal to help take a couple and their dead newborn home, people aware of the matter said.

The incident took place on Monday evening when a pregnant woman and her husband from Kankerlanka village in Maoist-affected Sukma district went to the Kankerlanka sub-health centre. After the delivery, the medical staff referred her to the Dornapal hospital as the newborn was unwell, which in turn, referred them to the Sukma district hospital.

But when the newborn died on the way, the ambulance driver brought them back to the Dornapal health centre and left them there.

“The baby stopped breathing while we were on the road. So, we came back. There was no help for us to take the dead body back to our village,” said Kalmu Singa, the father of the child.

At about 10pm, someone reached out to a local journalist Raja Rathore who reached the hospital and attempted to get health officials to help the couple.

When there was no sign of an ambulance after trying for more than an hour, Rathore said he made a midnight trip to drop the couple and the baby.

District collector Vinit Nandanwar ordered a probe into the entire episode on Tuesday to assess negligence by health staffers.

The ambulance driver is learnt to have told the officials that he did not have an option because he received another emergency call for another patient.

