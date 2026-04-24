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Probe ordered after Coast Guard chopper seen flying low over Sabarimala temple: Police

Indian Coast Guard officials said the chopper, which was on a routine training sortie from Kochi, ended up flying over the temple due to “high clouds and deteriorated weather” in area

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 02:04 pm IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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A probe was ordered after an Indian Coast Guard chopper was seen flying low over the Sabarimala temple, which is considered a special security zone, in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Thursday.

Visuals taken by one of the Sabarimala temple staff showed the CG 821 Chetak helicopter flying just metres above the flagmast of the temple. (Representative phoito)

Visuals taken by one of the Sabarimala temple staff showed the CG 821 Chetak helicopter flying just metres above the flagmast of the temple, located in the middle of the dense forests of the Periyar Tiger Reserve, around 1.15 pm on Thursday.

Indian Coast Guard officials said the CG 821 helicopter, which was on a routine training sortie from Kochi, ended up flying over the temple and the hills at Pampa due to “high clouds and deteriorated weather” in the area.

“At around 1.15 pm, due to high clouds and deteriorated weather in the area, the aircraft deviated from the intended track and ended up flying over the hills of Pampa. Post clear weather, the aircraft returned to base at Kochi,” an official said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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