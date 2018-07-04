Professor commits suicide due to work pressure at Sirsa varsity

A physics professor at Chaudhry Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in the university campus on Wednesday. Praveen Aghamkar, 48, who hails from Maharashtra, hanged himself in the bathroom using his wife’s dupatta, the police said.

Aghamkar was living with his wife and daughter at the university campus for the past 10 years. On Wednesday morning, he went to the bathroom but did not come out after a long time. When he did not answer his wife’s calls, she brought a guard who broke open the door to find Aghamkar hanging.

He was rushed to the local civil hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

While Aghamkar did not leave any suicide note, his colleagues at the university said he was upset at being “overburdened” with the responsibility of controller of examination.

“Whenever he would meet us, he would complain about this additional responsibility. He was very disturbed and had resigned from this charge, but the univerrsity did not relieve him. He was given the ultimatum to declare results by tomorrow, even though he was not given any staff to help,” said Rajesh Malik, a colleague of Aghamkar at CDLU.

Some other staff members also said Aghamkar was unnecessarily harassed by university authorities and was overburdened with work. The university staff created ruckus inside the cabin of vice-chancellor Vijay Kayat, blaming him of carrying on with his work despite the tragedy.

The police said they could not ascertain the reason behind the suicide as of now. “We have sent the body for postmortem and have called his relatives from his ancestral place. An investigation is going on following which things will get clear,” said Vinod Kumar, SHO of Sirsa city police station.