Prohibitory orders in Assam district after clash and arson on Mizoram border
- Hailakandi's Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal said the situation is under control and most villagers who had fled their homes have returned.
The Hailakandi administration in Assam clamped Section 144 of Cr.PC in the entire district on Wednesday after six persons were injured and 18 houses burnt down as a result of a clash between residents of Assam and Mizoram a day earlier close to the border between the two states.
Unofficial accounts and local reports say the number of injured could be over two dozen and nearly 50 houses were burnt. However, officials haven’t confirmed those figures.
According to Assam officials, the incident took place at Kachurtal area of Jhalnacherra in Hailakandi district over a dispute related to construction of a road on the Assam side of the border.
“There was a quarrel on the construction of a road on the Assam-Mizoram border on our side. Some Mizoram residents obstructed construction of the road and it led to a fight between residents of both states and several people got injured,” said Dilip Kumar Dey, DIG (Southern Range), Assam Police.
“Three persons on our side were injured. When our personnel reached the spot they dispersed the mob. But while returning to Mizoram, the miscreants burnt down at least 18 houses on the Assam side,” he added.
Security personnel from the state police and central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area and the situation there is stated to be tense but under control. On Wednesday senior district and police officials visited the site.
“The situation is under control. Most villagers who had fled from their homes fearing more attacks have gone back. Nearly 15 families are taking shelter in relief camp. We are in constant touch with officials of Kolasib district in Mizoram to monitor the situation,” Hailakandi deputy commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal said.
Hailakandi superintendent of police Pabindra Kumar Nath said that three persons from Mizoram also sustained minor injuries in the clash.
“Though construction was taking place in Assam, Mizoram claims the territory to be disputed. The injuries sustained by the six persons are not very serious. Of the three from Assam, one was discharged after first-aid while the two others were taken to Hailakandi civil hospital,” Nath said.
Apprehending further breach of peace and tranquility in the border areas following Tuesday’s incident additional district magistrate RK Dam promulgated Section 144 with immediate effect.
Tuesday’s incident took place less than a week after a school located near the Assam-Mizoram border in Hailakandi district was damaged due to two bomb blasts by unidentified miscreants in the early hours of February 3.
Assam and Mizoram share a 164-km boundary and there have been territorial disputes between the two states for many years.
In October last year, several persons from both states were injured in violence along the Assam-Mizoram border after some residents of Vairengte in Kolasib district of Mizoram set on fire temporary huts made by residents of Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam on a stretch of disputed land.
Mizoram said the huts were built on ‘no man’s land’ while Assam claimed the area as theirs.
Following the incident, residents on the Assam side blocked the highway going to Mizoram for several days and hundreds of trucks on the way to the neighbouring state were stranded.
The blockade was lifted in November after several rounds of talks between both states and following intervention of the Union home ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: 67 from UP still untraceable, 23 safe, 3 dead
- Uttar Pradesh ministers Suresh Rana, Dharam Singh Saini and Vijay Kashyap were camping at Uttarakhand’s Haridwar to coordinate relief and rescue work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays HC verdict asking schools to provide gadgets, internet to poor students
- A division bench of the high court had directed that cost of gadgets and internet package are not a part of tuition fee and have to be provided free of cost to these students by the schools, subject to the right of private unaided schools to claim reimbursement from the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to continue talks with China for disengagement: Minister in Lok Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prohibitory orders in Assam district after clash and arson on Mizoram border
- Hailakandi's Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal said the situation is under control and most villagers who had fled their homes have returned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big projects for poll-bound states in budget: Kapil Sibal alleges bias
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana CM announces ₹1,000 crore scheme for Dalit empowerment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha sees huge increase in productivity in past two days
- According to statistics by Lok Sabha secretariat, the productivity for the past two days was 161 per cent due to the House sitting beyond its scheduled time. Speaker Om Birla and several ministers were present in the House when it was adjourned at late hours in the past two days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking repeal of provisions criminalising begging
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media
- The police said the accused harassed more than 50 girls and women after stalking them over various social media platforms. He used to send them messages with sexual connotations on these platforms using a fake identity of a woman. The accused even targeted minors by morphing their pictures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM cites 'Churchill Cigar Assistant' anecdote to underline need for change
- To buttress his point for change, Modi cited a story of CCA, Churchill Cigar Assistant, in the office of Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. The post was specifically created for ensuring the supply of cigar to Churchill from Tiruchirappalli in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FASTags to become mandatory from February 15: All you need to know
- The government had initially set the deadline for the mandatory fitment of FASTag for all vehicles in the country from January 1, 2021 but the implementation was delayed and toll plazas continued collecting money manually too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu parties united in call for single phase state elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INS Viraat's dismantling to be kept on hold, says Supreme Court to owner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivaji Ganesan's son, Ramkumar, to join BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FATF meets Thursday to assess Pakistan's actions on countering terror financing
- At the conclusion of its last plenary in October, the FATF had given Pakistan time till February this year to address “very serious deficiencies” in efforts to counter terror financing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox