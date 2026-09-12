Pro-Khalistan graffiti appears at Delhi’s Singhu Border ahead of BRICS Summit, 3 arrested

Three men have been arrested for allegedly painting pro-Khalistan graffiti at Delhi’s Singhu Border days before the BRICS Summit, with police alleging that the act was carried out at the behest of banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and its chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
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The Delhi Police Special Cell made the arrests after examining CCTV footage and following other leads in the case, news agency ANI reported. The alleged mastermind was reportedly in direct contact with a foreign handler, receiving foreign funding and managing SFJ's operations in India.
What motivated the individuals to paint pro-Khalistan graffiti at the Singhu Border?
The individuals allegedly painted pro-Khalistan graffiti at the behest of the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and its chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, as part of a wider agenda.
How did the Delhi Police track down the three arrested for the graffiti incident?
The Delhi Police Special Cell utilized CCTV footage and gathered other leads during their investigation, which ultimately led them to the three suspects and the recovery of their vehicle.
Why has security been heightened across Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit?
Security has been increased due to the significance of hosting the 18th BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 paramilitary companies deployed to ensure law and order during the event.
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The graffiti, featuring offensive slogans, was painted on walls at the Singhu Border on September 6. Pannun had claimed responsibility for the act in a post on X, ANI reported.
The Special Cell registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident. During the probe, investigators examined CCTV footage from the area and gathered clues that led them to the three accused.
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Police have also recovered the car allegedly used by the accused to carry out the graffiti. Further investigation is underway.
Security amped up in Delhi
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Police have also recovered the car allegedly used by the accused to carry out the graffiti. Further investigation is underway.
Security amped up in Delhi
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Security has been stepped up across the national capital as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. Dog squads have also been deployed as part of the security arrangements.
Delhi Police has mobilised around 15,000 personnel, while nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed for security and other operational duties.
“Delhi Police has mobilised over 15,000 personnel for these arrangements. The MHA has provided us with approximately 200 CAPF companies, which are being deployed for law and order duties and other operational tasks,” Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Manish Agarwal said on Friday.
The theme of this year's summit is “Building Resilience for Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.”
India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously chaired the grouping in 2012, 2016 and 2021. BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions.
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Home/India News/Pro-Khalistan graffiti appears at Delhi’s Singhu Border ahead of BRICS Summit, 3 arrested
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