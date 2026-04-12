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Prominent advocate in Andhra HC dies after concrete mixer flattens luxury car

A senior advocate was killed when a concrete mixer truck fell on his BMW at Keesara toll plaza, NTR district. The truck lost control, likely due to brake failure.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:38 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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A senior advocate of the Andhra Pradesh high court was killed when a concrete mixer truck fell onto the BMW car which he was travelling in at the Keesara toll plaza in Kanchikacharla block of NTR district on Saturday evening, police said.

The wreckage of the BMW involved in the accident (ANI)

The accident occurred around 4:15–4:20 pm on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway when a ready-mix concrete tanker lost control near the toll plaza and fell sideways onto a red BMW, flattening the luxury vehicle. The impact crushed the car completely.

The deceased was identified as B Srinivas Rao, a prominent advocate. He was returning to Hyderabad after participating in Bar Council elections in Amaravati earlier in the day when the accident occurred.

“His body was retrieved using heavy machinery and sent for post-mortem examination,” Vijayawada police commissioner S V Rajasekhar Babu told reporters.

According to preliminary investigations, the tanker, which was carrying ready-mix concrete, lost control due to a suspected brake failure while turning near the toll plaza. The BMW, bearing registration number TS 09 FT 6662, was crossing the toll gate when the truck toppled onto it.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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