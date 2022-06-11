Arrest Nupur Sharma as per law, govt's responsibility to stop violence: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded the arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad.



"Nupur Sharma is not being arrested. As per the law, she should be arrested. She has not been arrested for so many days. Why don't you arrest her and take legal action against her? Who is stopping you?" news agency PTI quoted the Hyderabad MP.



"Take action against her, arrest her as per the law. We demand that she be arrested and action be taken against her as per the law. Had BJP been serious, it would have told her then and there (that her statements were objectionable), but it took ten days to do so," he added, saying her apology wasn't needed and law must take its own course.

Desh ke qanoon ke tehet Nupur Sharma ko saza honi chahiye, ye aimim party ka official stand hai aur sabko maan na chahiye - Barrister @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/wT8rky9DHw — AIMIM (@aimim_national) June 11, 2022

Owaisi's demand to arrest Sharma comes at a time when the country is witnessing massive protests, with incidents of violence reported in Ranchi, Prayagraj and Howrah.



In Ranchi, two people who were injured during clashes on Friday, died at the state capital's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday. The administration has extended the suspension of mobile internet services till further orders. The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are already in place.

In Bengal, internet services have been suspended in parts of Murshidabad district till June 14. This comes in wake of violence and arson reported in Howrah. Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar has been arrested while trying to visit Howrah.



When asked about the violent protests in different cities including Ranchi, Owaisi said, "It is vital for democracy that there is no violence. It is the government's responsibility to not allow violence and try its best to stop it....Police should also not take law in their hands. Yesterday, two people died in police firing in Ranchi. This should not happen."



Owaisi also responded to the controversy over AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel's remark asking Nupur Sharma to be ‘hanged’ over her remarks. “The party's stand was clear that she should be arrested as per the law. This is the party's stand which everybody will have to follow,” PTI quoted the AIMIM chief.

