Prophet remarks fallout: Police use force to disperse protesters in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ/HYDERABAD: Police used force and fired tear gas shells after a section of the protesters, who took to the streets in Prayagraj following Friday congregational prayers over derogatory comments about the Prophet Muhammad, thew stones.

Top police officers rushed to the scene and tried to convince protestors to stop throwing stones and return to their homes. There was also a call for keeping shops closed during Friday prayers in protest against the comments.

Prayagraj’s senior police superintendent Ajay Kumar said efforts were underway to pacify the protestors and make them return home.

Ahead of the Friday prayers, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri and Kumar met religious leaders and urged them to ensure peace. The two also visited Chowk Jama Masjid before Friday prayers and appealed for peace.

Protests were also reported from others parts of the country against the backdrop of a row over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate last month. Countries in West and South-East Asia denounced the comments. The BJP removed Sharma as a spokesperson and expelled Naveen Jindal, another spokesperson over similar comments, following widespread anger.

In Hyderabad, protestors demanded immediate arrest of the two. Anticipating trouble after the Friday prayers, the police made security arrangements around all major mosques. There were tense situations at some places, but police quickly brought the situation under control.

At Mecca Masjid, hundreds of protesters gathered and raised slogans. The Rapid Action Force was also deployed as a precautionary measure. Police resorted to lathi-charge near Masjid E Azizia at Humayun Nagar and brought the situation under control. Protests were also held in Chandrayangutta, Shaheennagar and Saidabad.