Proportion of males hospitalised during Covid 2nd wave lower than 1st in India: Study

The proportion of males hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment during the 2nd wave of the pandemic in the country was slightly lower than the number in the first wave, a recent study, conducted by experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research, All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the National Centre for Disease Control has revealed. During the second wave, the proportion of younger people getting infected was higher than the first wave though 70 per cent of the admitted patients were above 40 years in both the wave of the pandemic, it said.

The study titled 'Clinical profile of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the first and second wave of the pandemic: Insights from an Indian registry based observational study' was aimed at understanding the difference between the first and the second wave of the pandemic in India. All data were collected from the national Clinical Registry for Covid-19. The study has been done on participants from 41 hospitals across India. For the analysis of the first wave, patients were enrolled between September 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021. For the second wave, patients were enrolled between February 1 and May 11. As on May 11 this year, 8,961 individuals were recruited in the registry, 12,059 and 6,903 reflecting in-patients from the first and second waves respectively, PTI reported.

Here are the findings of the analysis

> Higher mortality was reported in the second wave in all age groups except those below 20 years.

> The mean age of the patients was lower in the second wave with a higher proportion of patients in the younger age group intervals of less than 20, and 20-39 years.

> 70 per cent of the admitted patients were above 40 years in both the waves of the pandemic and the proportion of males were slightly lower in the second wave as compared to the first.

> The most common symptom was fever in both the waves.

> In the second wave, a significantly higher proportion complained of shortness of breath, developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), required supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilation.

> Younger people with lesser comorbidities were much affected in the second wave.

