BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi took a swipe as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and said she would propose her name for child bravery award as the 18-year-old activist has done a "huge" service to the country by uploading the toolkit which according to Lekhi proves the conspiracy being hatched to destabilise India.

Greta Thunberg is in news for extending support to the ongoing farmers' protests. Her tweet came soon after American pop singer Rihanna tweeted a CNN article on farmers' protest and partial internet suspension. The "international support" has drawn flak as an international conspiracy to attack India's democracy. The ministry of external affairs drew a link between this with the recent desecration of Gandhi statues at various places in the world and said both are attempts to hurt India's democracy.

Union ministers, BJP leaders, Bollywood and cricket personalities put their weight behind the message of India's unity and urged their follower to not believe in rumours.

Meanwhile, Greta Thunberg tweeted a document which had Rihanna's name mentioned. This apparently proved that getting international figures to tweet for farmers' protest is a "bigger" plan. Greta, however, deleted the link and tweeted a fresh link of an action document which too lists similar actions but it does not mention any name.

Meenakshi Lekhi said the earlier document made it clear that there have been elaborate plans to "destabilise" India since January 1.

Delhi Police filed an FIR against the creators of the toolkit for criminal conspiracy. Greta, however, was undeterred and said she will still stand with the farm protests.