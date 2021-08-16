Protect Indian citizens, interest in Afghanistan: Congress to Centre

The Congress on Monday called on the government to protect Indian citizens and interests in Afghanistan after the collapse of the democratically elected government in the neighbouring country following the Taliban takeover.

“Prime Minister and external affairs minister need to come out and clearly spell out a policy for the safe return of our citizens, our embassy personnel and also our future relationship. Unexplained silence at this extreme juncture gives right to a reasonable apprehension that the Modi govt is hiding something from the country,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a press briefing.

He also said that Congress expects a “mature political and diplomatic” response from the government.

The Congress spokesperson condemned the Modi government’s silence on this issue, calling it “deeply disturbing and highly intriguing”. “Modi government’s refusal to set in motion a well thought out plan to evacuate our citizens is a gross abdication of its duty and completely unacceptable,” he added.

While addressing the weekly media interactions last Thursday, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India will take all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of Hindu and Sikh minority community members in Afghanistan.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday without any resistance from the government. The militant group is now effectively in control of most of Afghanistan. Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani left the country to avoid “bloodshed” when the Taliban took over Kabul after nearly two decades of being ousted from power by a US-led invasion.