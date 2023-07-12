Protect lives in Manipur, act on suggestions: SC

One of the greatest hallmarks of democracy is the civilian control over the armed forces, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, refusing to issue orders for the deployment of army and paramilitary forces in Manipur, which has been reeling under ethnic violence since early May.

The court asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, to submit an updated status report on the situation in the state after two weeks (PTI)

“You are asking for directions to the army and paramilitary forces for taking certain specific steps. Frankly, in the history of this nation since independence, in the last 72 years of this court, we have never issued such directions to the Indian army. One of the greatest hallmarks of democracy is civilian control over the armed forces. Let’s not breach that,” a bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and justice PS Narasimha, observed.

The top court’s statement came as it heard an array of pleas demanding a spate of orders ranging from investigation into the ethnic clashes that have overrun the state since early May claiming around 150 lives, to ordering deployment of additional security forces.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for NGO Manipur Tribal Forum, alleged that various terrorist organisations are aligned with the state government, attacking the tribals. Saying that he has no faith in local police, Gonsalves urged the bench to order deployment of army and paramilitary forces to the tribal areas housing the Kukis.

Turning down this plea, the court said in its order: “Maintenance of law and order and preservation of security of state falls in the executive domain. We are conscious that it won’t be proper for this court in exercise of judicial function to pass specific orders on deployment of army and paramilitary forces.”

At the same time, the order added: “However, we impress upon the state and Union to take all steps to ensure there is protection of life and liberty of people in Manipur.”

The bench told Gonsalves that it would be a “dangerous” proposition to pass orders on deployment of the army, but the court has been constantly monitoring the situation in the northeastern state. “We are here and monitoring the situation. Conscious as we are of our remit, we won’t be shying away if certain recalibrations of our orders are required. But at the same time, we have to maintain a constitutional balance because if we enter the fray, the objectivity is lost,” it remarked.

During the hearing, the bench also appreciated a suggestion made by advocate Nizam Pasha for including representatives of the Kuki community in the committees formed by the Manipur governor to oversee relief camps and ensure proper facilities. Noting Pasha’s concerns that none of the committees formed by the governor has an MLA from the Kuki tribe while 35 MLAs from the Meitei community are included, the bench asked the Manipur government to consider Pasha’s suggestion as a confidence building measure and take appropriate decisions.

