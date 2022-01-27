Protest over RRB results: Student unions call for ‘Bihar Bandh’ on Friday | 10 points

All India Students’ Union (AISA) and other youth organisations have called for ‘Bihar Bandh’ on Friday to protest the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB’s) NTPC stage 1 exam results. The students’ bodies termed the railway ministry’s move to form a committee to look into the concerns of the students as a “hoax”.

The railway ministry announced the suspension of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and the Level 1 exams after job aspirants in Bihar and Jharkhand staged massive protests on Wednesday.

Four bogies of a train were set on fire by the protesters in Bihar’s Gaya.

Here are the top developments:

• The AISA and other youth organisations said in a press statement that the committee formed by the ministry is a "conspiracy" to postpone the matter till the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

• They refused to bog down despite the assurance from the government, saying that this a massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment.

• The railway ministry set up the high-power committee to address the issues raised by job applicants. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnav said the panel will submit its report before March 4.

• Postponing the NTPC exams that were scheduled for next month, the Centre gave three weeks (till February 16) to job aspirants to submit their concerns.

• During the protest on Wednesday, the job aspirants blocked the New Delhi-Kolkata main railway tracks. The agitations also spilled over to border areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

• The Bihar Police said that railway properties were damaged in Gaya, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur, Sasaram, Samastipur and Chhapra districts. The protesters also pelted stones towards the cops.

• Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended his support to the protesters, saying he is with them against the policies of the BJP government. He, however, said that violence is not the way.

• The students who appeared for RRB’s NTPC exam had held a protest at the Bihar Sharif railway station on Tuesday too. They had blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna.

• The job aspirants are opposed to the decision by the railways to hold the exam in two stages, claiming that the second stage is unfair to those who have cleared the first stage.

• The results of the Computer Based Test-1 (CBT-1) exam, held last year, were released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for CBT-2.