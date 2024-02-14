 Protesters use kites to counter tear gas drones at Punjab-Haryana border | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Protesters use kites to counter tear gas drones at Punjab-Haryana border

Protesters use kites to counter tear gas drones at Punjab-Haryana border

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2024 10:25 PM IST

Farmers fly kites to entangle tear gas drone at Punjab-Haryana border.

Protesters resorted to unconventional means to counter drones carrying tear gas shells deployed by authorities at the Punjab-Haryana border. As the Basant Panchami celebrations coincided with the second day of farmers' protest, the protestors at the Shambhu border attempted to down the drone carrying tear gas shells by flying kites equipped with strings.

Protesters trying to down drone carrying tear-gas shells with the help of kites during the farmers' protest at the Shambhu border near Ambala on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. (ANI, Ravi Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Protesters trying to down drone carrying tear-gas shells with the help of kites during the farmers' protest at the Shambhu border near Ambala on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. (ANI, Ravi Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The scene unfolded amid heightened security measures in the border areas of Punjab and Haryana as security forces fired tear gas at protesting farmers for a second day on Wednesday to stop tens of thousands from marching to the capital New Delhi to demand higher prices for their produce.

The farmers were stopped at the Shambhu border that divides Punjab and Haryana, almost 200 km from their destination.

Reports suggest that as the tear gas drone hovered above the crowd, some demonstrators launched kites into the air, each adorned with strings intended to entangle the drone's rotors.

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Shaleen, however, denied the reports of drones being brought down by farmers with the use of kites. He also asked the Patiala administration to take action against farmers flying kites using banned Chinese strings.

A senior police officer of Punjab, meanwhile, confirmed that a meeting between agitating farm leaders and Union ministers has been scheduled for tomorrow, following discussions held between three farm leaders and intelligence officers at a hotel in Rajpura.

Intelligence officials of Punjab reportedly conveyed a message from the central government during the meeting, which took place near the Shambhu blockade. Farmer leaders Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal, and Darshan Pal Singh had participated in the discussions, people familiar with the development said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGsIPA) on Thursday evening.

Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai are expected to participate in the meeting, which aims to address the demands for a better support price for crops and foster constructive dialogue between the government and the protesting farmers.

(With inputs from Punjab Bureau)

