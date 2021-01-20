Protesting farmers arrive to meet Delhi Police, say ‘cops won't face any disturbance due to tractor march on Jan 26

A group of farmer leaders - part of the protesters who are agitating against three central farm laws - arrived at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday to hold a meeting with the Delhi Police.

During the meeting, the leaders of the farmer unions will hold a discussion regarding the route and arrangements for a tractor rally that they want to take out on the Republic Day. "We've told them that we'll hold tractor march at Ring Road, they should accept it. We'll have further info after meet but they won't face any disturbance due to it," said Gurnam Singh Chaduni of Bharatiya Kisan Union, according to news agency ANI.

According to a report by PTI, the joint commissioner of police (Northern Range) SS Yadav will coordinate the meeting from Delhi Police. Police officials from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will also be present at the meeting.

The Delhi Police have moved Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the rally. The hearing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of farmers are agitating against the three farm laws for the last 56 days on various borders of the national capital.

Leaders of all 40 farm unions which are taking part in the protest will meet three cabinet ministers of the government for the tenth round of talks this afternoon in an effort to end the impasse.

Farmers are agitating against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON