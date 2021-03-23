Home / India News / Protesting farmers organise 'Pagdi Langar' at Ghazipur border on Shaheed Diwas
india news

Protesting farmers organise 'Pagdi Langar' at Ghazipur border on Shaheed Diwas

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Agitating farmers tie yellow turban to mark Shaheed Diwas or Martyr day at border(HT Photo/Sakib Ali)

The protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) on Tuesday organised a 'Pagdi Langar' on the occassion of Shaheed Diwas.

It was on this day that freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British government. March 23 is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to pay tribute to the trio who were hanged for killing British police officer J P Saunders. The trio wanted to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

Earlier on December 19, the farmers organised a 'turban langar' at the Singhu border. The initiative at the Delhi-Haryana border was conducted by a group of volunteers from Punjab.

In February this year, the farmers again marked the 'Pagdi Sambhal Divas' at the Delhi borders. Donning traditional turbans and singing songs of the peasant movement, the farmers protested against the three agri laws.

Called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the day-long event was inspired by the "Pagdi Sambhal Lehar" of 1906.

Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hiran murder case: ATS seizes high-end car from Daman

Punjab CM urges Centre to begin vaccination for younger people

India’s Covid-19 infections, deaths, active cases: Today’s data decoded

Chhattisgarh records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Monday

Enacted in September last year, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP