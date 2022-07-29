Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Protesting MPs arrange mosquito nets on 2nd night amid ‘tandoori chicken’ row

The 50-hour non-stop protest of the suspended MPs inside the Parliament complex has stoked controversy as BJP's Shehzad Poonawala objected to them eating tandoori chicken in front of the Gandhi statue. 
Protesting MPs got hold of mosquito nets on Thursday night during their 50-hour non-stop protest inside the Parliament complex. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The 50-hour non-stop relay protest of MPs against suspension is going on inside the Parliament complex with a few hours left. On the second night under the sky, the MPs got hold of some mosquito nets. Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien shared a photo from the protest site at 1am on Friday where the MPs could be seen inside mosquito nets. Also Read | ‘Tandoori chicken under Gandhi statue’: BJP leader targets suspended MPs

"Non stop day-night 50 hr dharna still on. 12 hours to go. Revoke suspension of 27 MPs who were suspended for seeking a discussion on #PriceRise," Derek tweeted.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore earlier posted a video of a mosquito sitting on a protesting MP's hand. In that video, a mosquito coil was also seen.

On Thursday, the site of the protest moved to the entrance to Parliament and the protesters wanted to remind PM Modi the promise he made when he arrived in Parliament in 2014. "That is the place where he touched his forehead on the stairs," a leader said.

"Also, since there was no tent, because of the rain, we had to move the agitation somewhere. This place was symbolic," said a leader.

On Thursday, the MPs were provided lunch of idli by the DMK while the TMC served them fish fry. Dinner by AAP was reportedly liquid comprising juice, lassi so that they don't suffer from dehydration.

Eating of Tandoori chicken in front of the Gandhi Statue in Parliament stoked a fresh row as BJP's Shehzad Poonawala asked whether it was a protest or farce as the protesting MPs were 'enjoying their picnic'.

TMC's Sushmita Dev hit back and said, "Behind closed doors people and leaders of RSS eat everything behind closed doors. So, don't make a comment on our food. They can't tolerate that the food is being brought not from our home, but by other MPs. They are scared of this solidarity."

The office of the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha has provided two ambulances, a doctor on call, two driver to ferry the MPs and maintenance staff to keep the protest site clean.

