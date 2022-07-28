Home / India News / 50-hour protest in Parliament complex: MPs spend 1st night under sky; today's breakfast by DMK
On Wednesday, the dinner of roti, daal, paneer and chicken tandoori was arranged for the protesting MPs by Trinamool. On Thursday, TRS is in charge of lunch and AAP of dinner. 
The suspended MPs are protesting against their suspension and demanding a discussion on the price rise.
Published on Jul 28, 2022 07:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The suspended MPs spent the first night in the open air inside the Parliament Complex as part of their 50-hour relay protest against their suspension by the Rajya Sabha chairman. On waking up on Thursday morning, the MPs were busy checking their mobile phones, videos shared online showed. The 20 MPs, suspended over Monday and Tuesday, include seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The protesting MPs requested for a tent but it was denied by the authorities as no structure can be built inside the premises. They have been, however, allowed to use the toilet in the bathroom of the Parliamentary library.

Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien posted a photo of his colleagues preparing to sleep in the open air and said the parliamentary affairs minister advised suspended MPs to not protest for 50 hours. "Mantri, we are good. You sleep well at home," Derek tweeted.

The opposition parties have arranged regional cuisine for the MPs which includes an ensemble of idli-sambar, chicken tandoori, gajar ka halwa and fruits. The roster is being circulated on a dedicated WhatsApp group, keeping everyone in the loop about the day's arrangements, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, the MPs had idli-sambhar for breakfast which was organised by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva. The lunch of curd rice was also arranged by the DMK. The menu for dinner is roti, daal, paneer and chicken tandoori, courtesy of the TMC. DMK's Kanimozhi, who was instrumental in planning the roster, came to the protest site carrying 'gajar ka halwa', while TMC arranged for fruits and sandwiches.

On Thursday, the DMK would be in charge of breakfast, the TRS for lunch and the AAP would arrange dinner. The AAP was also in charge of erecting a tent for the MPs to shield them from the scorching sun but permission for it was denied by the authorities.

(With agency inputs)

