Protests continue in Hyderabad over suspended BJP lawmaker’s Prophet remarks

Protests continued in Hyderabad’s old city for a second day on Wednesday over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker T Raja Singh’s alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Rallies were taken out at separate places to press for action against Singh even as the BJP also stripped him of his floor leader’s post in the state assembly.

Singh insisted he did not make any comments against any religion or name any person. “It was wrongly understood,” Singh said refusing to elaborate.

Singh, who was released on bail on Tuesday night hours after he was arrested, said he would reply to a notice BJP issued to him while suspending him. “I am sure the party will understand and appreciate my explanation. I think the party will not afford to lose me. If it is not convinced, there is nothing that I can do.”

A local court granted Singh bail saying police did not follow the proper procedure of issuing a notice and asking him to appear for questioning before arresting him.

Singh said he has now received the police notice asking him to appear for questioning within 24 hours. “Similar cases were filed against me in different police stations.”

In Hyderabad’s Shah Ali Banda, protesters gathered around midnight and staged a protest till the early hours of Wednesday. The protesters raised slogans against Singh, burnt his effigies, and threw stones at police when they tried to disperse them.

Around 30 protesters were detained even as some of them wielding sticks tried to march towards Singh’s residence. Police put up barricades on a bridge and prevented the protesters from marching. At Moghalpura, a police vehicle was damaged.

Shops and commercial establishments were closed in the old city while fuel stations were shut down as a precautionary measure. Educational institutions also declared a holiday.

A police officer said additional police forces were deployed in sensitive areas and that the situation was peaceful and under control now.

Singh said he received over 4,000 calls and messages from unknown people threatening to kill him. “I have chosen to ignore them, as I have gotten used to such threats for several years. Nobody can dare enter my area, let alone touch me.”

Senior advocate Karunasagar, who appeared Singh for his bail, said he was too was receiving murder threats. “Some of the calls were even from abroad. But I am not scared. I will extend cooperation to all those who stand by Hindu dharma,” he said. He added he will lodge a police complaint.

BJP on Tuesday suspended Singh for violating the party’s constitution hours after he was arrested. The suspension came months after the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader for their derogatory comments against the Prophet, which sparked international condemnation, especially from Muslim-majority countries.

