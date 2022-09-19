Home / India News / Protests halt coal supply from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan

Protests halt coal supply from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 03:20 PM IST

Rajasthan’s principal secretary (energy department) Bhaskar A Sawant said the Centre has allocated a 50% supply of uninterrupted coal from Odisha’s Mahanadi Cold Field Limited to compensate for the coal supply disruption

Rajasthan faces about a 40% shortfall in the supply of fuel for power generation. (Bloomberg)
BySachin Saini

The coal supply from Chhattisgarh’s Parsa East and Kanta Basan mine to Rajasthan has been stopped because of the ongoing protest by the locals amid increasing power demand.

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, the state government’s electricity generation company, has been receiving nine coal rakes less daily from Chhattisgarh. There is about a 40% shortfall in the supply of fuel for power generation.

Rajasthan’s principal secretary (energy department) Bhaskar A Sawant said the Centre has allocated a 50% supply of uninterrupted coal from Odisha’s Mahanadi Cold Field Limited to compensate for the coal supply disruption from Chhattisgarh. He cited the limited availability of rail rakes and said the state government is facing problems in bringing the coal. “...to solve this problem, it was decided to bring this coal from the east coast [Paradip Port] to the west and from there to Rajasthan by rail.” Sawant said a short-term tender was also issued for its implementation.

Sawant said the coal supply will definitely improve with the transportation of coal through rail and ship mode. “Continuing efforts are to increase the quantum of allocation of this coal and to expedite these efforts.” He said state officials will meet the Central government functionaries on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

