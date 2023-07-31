Providing employment opportunities to youth is our priority: Bhupesh Baghel

RAIPUR: The youth of Chhattisgarh have access to skill development training as well as job opportunities, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Monday as he transferred the fourth instalment of the state’s unemployment allowance scheme to 1.22 lakh beneficiaries.

A total amount of ₹112. 43 crore has been transferred so far to beneficiaries.

“It is our priority to connect the youth of the state with employment and we are making consistent and consolidated efforts to make it happen. The MoU (memorandum of understanding) for a project worth ₹1,188.36 crore for modernisation of 36 ITIs (industrial training institutes) of the state has been signed, and with the implementation of this project, youngsters will be provided training in six new technical trades as well as 23 short term courses,” Baghel said. “Completion of this project will facilitate skill development training to nearly 10,000 youth every year.”

Recruitment for 41,000 posts is in progress with the aim of providing maximum employment to the youth, the chief minister added.

“We have fulfilled our promises to the youth...Moreover, we are also providing skill development training to the youth so as to enhance their employability. The work of connecting trained youth with employment is also going on simultaneously.”

Beneficiaries of the unemployment scheme from different districts participated in the programme through videoconferencing.

“Farmers, cattle herders, landless labourers and women of the state are getting direct benefits due to the expansion of the NYAY schemes of the government. Through Rajiv Gandhi Kisan NYAY Yojana, till date an input subsidy of ₹20,102 crore has been provided to 23.42 lakh farmers of the state,” an official of the state public relations department said.

“Through the Godhan NYAY Yojana, ₹525 crore has been paid so far to the beneficiaries, villagers, farmers, cattle herders and cow dung vendors, Gauthan committees and women self-help groups.” NYAY stands for Nyuntam Aay Yojana, or basic income scheme.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Landless Agricultural Labourer Justice Scheme, around ₹589.3 crore has been paid to 5.5 lakh landless labourers in urban and rural areas of the state, the official said.

The Chhattisgarh government has increased the procurement rate of tendu leaves from ₹2,500 per standard bag to ₹4,000. Tendu leaves, an important non-timber forest produce, are mainly collected by tribal communities.

“Now, in place of seven minor forest produce, 67 minor forest produce are being procured at the minimum support price. Chhattisgarh ranks first in the country in terms of the collection of minor forest produce. Around 74% of the country’s minor forest produce is collected in Chhattisgarh,” the official said. “In the last five years, ₹2,486 crore has been paid to tendu patta collectors and ₹356 crore to minor forest produce collectors.”

