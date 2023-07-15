Public representatives must focus on country: President Murmu in Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur: Public representatives should think beyond themselves for the development of the country and society, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and State Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi during a session with the members of the State Legislative Assembly, in Jaipur on Friday (ANI)

The President made the remarks while addressing members of the Rajasthan assembly which resumed on Friday. The session began on January 23 and was adjourned sine die on March 21. Since the session was not was not prorogued, it was reconvened by speaker C P Joshi.

In her address to the legislators, Murmu said that 200 members of the Rajasthan assembly are elected from among 70 million people of the state.

“People love you so much. That’s why they elect you repeatedly and send you to this assembly. Sometimes, people are so impressed that they try to emulate their leaders, sometimes (their) hairstyle, sometimes behaviour and sometimes clothes,” the President said.

She added that unlike earlier, when people learnt about their leaders and their activities through newspapers, in today’s era, they get every information on the internet. “They see and understand. Therefore, I want to request all the public representatives that not only should their behaviour be people-centric, their thoughts should also be such,” she said.

The President said that there will be no development in the country or society if one thinks only about oneself. “We should ask ourselves what we have done for the people who gave us this responsibility. Thinking only of ‘me’ and ‘mine’ will not lead to the progress of the country, society and state. Public representatives should think about the public and the country. Their thoughts should be about ‘my people, my country’,” she said.

Murmu also said that the democratic system in India is continuously getting stronger. “The biggest proof of the vibrancy of our democracy is the general elections. In the 17th Lok Sabha elections in 2019, 613 million voters used their franchise, which was a record,” she said.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON