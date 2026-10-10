Public safety, past lapses: Why Delhi Police denied CJP permission for Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi Police has denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing short notice, alleged violations during earlier demonstrations and concerns over public safety and law and order. The police also defended the restrictions imposed in New Delhi, saying they were necessary to prevent overcrowding and ensure the safety of protesters, residents and commuters.

The Cockroach Janta Party has plans of holding a 'Chalo Dilli' protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, which has resulted in widespread restrictions across the capital. (ANI/PTI)

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In a letter dated October 9, addressed to CJP co-convener Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the New Delhi district police said the group's communication submitted on October 7 was merely an intimation of the proposed protest and did not constitute a duly submitted application seeking permission.

The police said existing guidelines require applications for programmes at Jantar Mantar to be submitted at least 10 days before the intended date.

Deep Dive Why did Delhi Police deny CJP permission to protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10? Police said CJP’s October 7 communication was only an intimation, not a formal application, and arrived too late under rules requiring applications at least 10 days in advance. They also cited alleged violations during earlier protests and public-safety and law-and-order concerns. What rules did Delhi Police cite for holding a protest at Jantar Mantar? Applications must be submitted at least 10 days before the proposed event. Police said Jantar Mantar can accommodate around 1,000 people at a time and that advance notice helps authorities manage crowds, traffic and emergency access. Did the Supreme Court suggest an alternative venue for protests in Delhi? Yes. The Supreme Court said authorities should consider identifying a larger venue with facilities such as toilets, drinking water and medical care, while allowing emergency services to reach protesters.

The police said the right to protest is a fundamental right but that granting permission also requires authorities to consider the rights of other citizens and residents.

It cited traffic congestion, safety concerns and the potential disruption of public life as reasons for regulating demonstrations.

Delhi police's letter denying permission to the CJP for a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

Delhi Police letter

Why Delhi Police is citing earlier protests

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{{^usCountry}} The police referred to the July protests at Jantar Mantar, saying permission had been granted for a one-day demonstration but that it continued for around a month. In its statement on X, the police said more than 200 personnel were injured during the protests and alleged that the participation of people with criminal antecedents contributed to the violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police referred to the July protests at Jantar Mantar, saying permission had been granted for a one-day demonstration but that it continued for around a month. In its statement on X, the police said more than 200 personnel were injured during the protests and alleged that the participation of people with criminal antecedents contributed to the violence. {{/usCountry}}

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Hindustan Times reported on July 27, citing Delhi Police officials, that police had identified 2,873 people through CCTV footage linked to the July 20 march towards Parliament. Of these, 989 were found to have criminal antecedents, according to the officials.

The cases included murder, robbery, sexual assault and other offences. The police claims about the criminal antecedents of those identified were attributed to officials and should not be read as convictions.

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The July 20 march saw clashes at several locations in central Delhi. An FIR accessed by HT alleged that protesters assaulted police personnel, damaged public property and attempted to breach Parliament security. The allegations formed part of the police account of the violence.

In its October 9 letter, Delhi Police said the continuation of an earlier CJP protest beyond the permitted hours had resulted in serious law and order problems and a deterioration in public order.

The police also claimed that women constables had been molested and assaulted by people protesting at Jantar Mantar during the previous week, describing the incidents as deeply troubling.

CJP had estimated 500-600 people for June protest

Documents submitted by CJP to Delhi Police show that the group had estimated a gathering of 500-600 people for its June 20 demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

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In an application dated June 17, the group said the protest would be against alleged irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations, including NEET-UG and CBSE board examinations, and would demand the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The application specified a protest from 10 am to 5 pm and listed Sonam Wangchuk as a participant. The accompanying undertaking committed the organisers to maintaining order, deploying volunteers, following police directions and keeping the gathering within the permitted limit of 1,000 people.

Delhi Police granted permission for the June 20 demonstration, but the protest continued into June 21.

The eventual turnout of thousands, at the protests which lasted over a month, was also far greater than what CJP had sought permission for.

Police says Jantar Mantar can accommodate 1,000 people

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In its statement on X, Delhi Police said Jantar Mantar could accommodate around 1,000 people at a time. It argued that authorities needed advance information about the number of expected participants to arrange traffic diversions, emergency access and safe crowd movement.

The police said Delhi's economic activity and daily life could not be brought to a halt every time a protest took place. It said the restrictions were temporary measures intended to regulate the movement of people, prevent overcrowding and protect protesters, residents, shopkeepers and others in the area.

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The police also referred to Supreme Court directions issued on July 23, 2018, concerning the regulation of protests, saying the applicable guidelines had to be followed strictly.

Delhi Police and central security agencies have reviewed their handling of the July protests, identifying security lapses and preparing for further demonstrations. The review included concerns about food deliveries allowing people to remain at Jantar Mantar overnight and broken pavement stones and walls that could pose security risks. The report also noted that a Supreme Court-appointed committee was examining allegations of police excesses during the July protests.

Cops denied BSF permission to protest at Jantar Mantar too

Meanwhile, nearly 400 former Border Security Force (BSF) cooks, water carriers and women tradesmen from various states, under the banner of the Alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces, staged a peaceful protest near the BSF headquarters, seeking reinstatement in service. The alliance's general secretary, Ranbir Singh, shared a copy of a Delhi Police letter denying them permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 9 and 10. The letter, issued around a month earlier, cited rules against holding a hunger strike continuously for two days at Jantar Mantar and asked the organisers to cooperate with Delhi Police.

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“Police denied permission citing different rules for us to protest at Jantar Mantar for two days. So we held protests near the BSF headquarters today. These people were duped by cyber fraudsters who helped them get NSDC skill development certificates, which were later found to be forged. These are people who served in the BSF during Operation Sindoor but lost their jobs after the department learnt their certificates were not accredited by the NSDC. The fact is they also did not know and submitted what they got,” Singh said.

What is CJP protesting against?

CJP has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The group has continued its campaign through demonstrations and public statements, including a protest in Mumbai on October 2.

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The proposed October 10 demonstration at Jantar Mantar was part of the group's effort to press its demands. Delhi Police said the organisers were proceeding without the requisite permission and that the request could not be granted in the larger public interest.

The police said people should be able to raise their concerns peacefully, but organisers must follow the prescribed process so that authorities can ensure the safety of participants and the public.