Public sector banks to go on strike from today: Know what services will be hit

The employees of state-run banks will go on a two-day strike starting Thursday, their union announced on Wednesday. There are nine lakh employees in public sector banks and all of them are expected to take part in the nationwide strike.

The two-day strike on December 16 and 17 has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) to protest against the government's move to privatise two public sector lenders.

UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions, including AIBOC, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

Most of the banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), have already cautioned their customers about the strike's possible impact on banking operations like cheque clearance and fund transfer.

A meeting was held between bank unions and the government on Wednesday, but no breakthrough could be reached after which the plan to go ahead with the strike was executed, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Soumya Datta said.

"We reiterated our stand that if the government would assure that the Bank Privatisation Bill (Banking Laws Amendment Bill, 2021) would not be tabled during this session of the Parliament, we would be inclined to reconsider the strike but the government could not give any such assurance to us," AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

The government had in Budget 2021-22 announced its intent to take up privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) in this year.

UFBU's Maharashtra unit convenor Devidas Tuljapurkar claimed that if public sector banks are privatised, then bank branches in rural and backward regions will be closed and implementation of all the government schemes meant for socially and economically weaker sections will get affected.

In Maharashtra alone, around 60,000 bank staffers will go on strike.