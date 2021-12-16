Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Public sector banks to go on strike from today: Know what services will be hit

The two-day strike has been called by United Forum of Bank Unions. A meeting of bank unions with the government to find a solution to their demands remained inconclusive on Wednesday. The bank unions claim that nine lakh employees will take part in the nationwide strike.
Bank unions want the government to scrap the plan to privatise two public sector lenders.(Reuters File Photo)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The employees of state-run banks will go on a two-day strike starting Thursday, their union announced on Wednesday. There are nine lakh employees in public sector banks and all of them are expected to take part in the nationwide strike.

The two-day strike on December 16 and 17 has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) to protest against the government's move to privatise two public sector lenders.

UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions, including AIBOC, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

Most of the banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), have already cautioned their customers about the strike's possible impact on banking operations like cheque clearance and fund transfer.

A meeting was held between bank unions and the government on Wednesday, but no breakthrough could be reached after which the plan to go ahead with the strike was executed, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Soumya Datta said.

RELATED STORIES

"We reiterated our stand that if the government would assure that the Bank Privatisation Bill (Banking Laws Amendment Bill, 2021) would not be tabled during this session of the Parliament, we would be inclined to reconsider the strike but the government could not give any such assurance to us," AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

The government had in Budget 2021-22 announced its intent to take up privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) in this year.

UFBU's Maharashtra unit convenor Devidas Tuljapurkar claimed that if public sector banks are privatised, then bank branches in rural and backward regions will be closed and implementation of all the government schemes meant for socially and economically weaker sections will get affected.

In Maharashtra alone, around 60,000 bank staffers will go on strike.

Topics
bank strike sbi
