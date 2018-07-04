Puducherry cannot be compared with the case of Delhi: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that Puducherry cannot be compared with the case of Delhi as it is governed by a provision which is different from that concerning the national capital.

The top court said that the case of Puducherry even stood on a different footing from the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Chandigarh.

It said that Puducherry was covered under Article 239A whereas NCT of Delhi is covered under Article 239AA.

Interestingly, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy, who is engaged in a running feud with LG Kiran Bedi, had hailed the apex court verdict saying it was ‘totally applicable’ to the southern Union Territory too.