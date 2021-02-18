Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi

Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy on Wednesday falsely translated a fisherwoman's complaint to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter's visit to the union territory.

The Congress leader had gone to meet with the fishermen community, when the incident took place.

The fisherwoman complained in Tamil, "He (CM Narayanasamy) is here. Did he visit us during Cyclone?"

When Gandhi looked upto the chief minister for translation, he said she is praising the government's efforts. "During the Nivar cyclone, I came and visited the area and gave relief to them. She says," the chief minister told Gandhi.

A Twitter user highlighted the chief minister's false translation.

Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the community created much social media buzz after he asked for a separate ministry of fisheries for the fishermen community.

Giriraj Singh, Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, along with Union textiles minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to take a dig at the Congress leader's comment. The ministers tweeted in Italian to say that the Wayanad MP is trying to spread misinformation.

Gandhi had visited the union territory to kickstart the Congress' assembly election campaign ahead of the upcoming polls. Congress is keen to retain its government in the seaside city.

During his visit, he met with the fishermen community, which constitutes a major segment of the union territory. He expressed the desire to travel with them in their boats and experience and understand more about their problems.

"...there is only so much one can understand by asking questions. Some things cannot be spoken. Some experiences cannot be explained. So I need one favour from you. Next time I come here, I want to go with you in the fishing boat to see what you experience," PTI reported Gandhi as saying.