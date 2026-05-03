Puducherry Polls 2026: BJP's state chief VP Ramalingam contests from Raj Bhavan | 5 facts

Bharatiya Janata Party's VP Ramalingam is fighting the Puducherry assembly polls from the Raj Bhavan seat, voting for which was held on April 9. He is a crucial figure in Puducherry politics due to his dual role as the BJP's unit president and a key legislative strategist for the NDA in the Union Territory.

Born into a politically active family, VP Ramalingam transitioned to the BJP after a stint with the Indian National Congress.(facebook)

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Ramalingam, who rose to prominence within the saffron party after a long association with regional politics, has filed his candidacy from this seat to lead the BJP's charge in the 2026 assembly elections. His primary support is from the urban business community and traditional BJP voters in the Heritage Town area, who view him as a direct link to the central government’s developmental agenda.

5 Key Facts About V. P. Ramalingam

For the 2026 elections, Ramalingam is spearheading the BJP's campaign as the s tate president , a role he assumed in June 2025. He is contesting one of the 10 seats allotted to the BJP within the NDA alliance, making his performance a personal referendum on his leadership.

tate president 10 seats BJP within the NDA alliance, making his performance a personal referendum on his leadership. While he served as a n ominated MLA since 2021, his move to contest the Raj Bhavan constituency in 2026 marks his first major attempt to win a direct popular mandate. This seat was previously contested by the BJP’s ally, the AINRC, but was swapped this cycle to accommodate the party president.

ominated MLA Raj Bhavan Voters support him because he is seen as a "troubleshooter" who can navigate both local issues and central bureaucracy. As the brother of former Pusucherry legislative assembly speaker VP Sivakolundhu, he carries a legacy of influential political networking while maintaining a reputation for focusing on urban infrastructure and tourism development.

"troubleshooter" Born into a politically active family, Ramalingam transitioned to the BJP after a stint with the Indian National Congress . His appointment as a nominated member in 2021 was a strategic move by the Centre to strengthen the party's legislative presence, eventually leading to his rise as the face of the Puducherry BJP.

Indian National Congress For the April 9, 2026 polls , his campaign was defined by a "New Puducherry" vision. He cast his vote in Heritage Town while predicting a clean sweep for the NDA, banking on high-profile support from union ministers like Mansukh Mandaviya who campaigned alongside him to highlight "double-engine" growth.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushbu Sahu ...Read More Khushbu Sahu is a journalist with the online desk, assisting with research, writing, editing, and curating digital content, while gaining experience in SEO and content publishing workflows. She is currently pursuing a PGDM in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Khushbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she developed a strong foundation in language, culture, and global perspectives. She was awarded a scholarship to attend a language programme at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, which provided her with international exposure and an opportunity to engage with diverse cultural and academic environments across Europe. Her areas of interest include politics, international relations, public policy, and human-interest stories. She is particularly interested in exploring how policies impact communities on the ground. Previously, she worked as a content writer with Karamrath and was associated with the Gandhi Fellowship, where she engaged in grassroots development initiatives. She has also interned in the public policy space, contributing to research and programme development in the education sector. Read Less

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