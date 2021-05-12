Home / India News / Puducherry's Covid-19 tally climbs over 77,000; 2,007 new cases reported
Puducherry's Covid-19 tally climbs over 77,000; 2,007 new cases reported

Twenty-seven more people succumbed to the disease during last twenty-four hours raising the toll to 1025. The deceased were in the age groups ranging between 47 and 85 years.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Director of health and family welfare services S Mohan Kumar said so far 8.80 lakh samples were tested and of them 7.89 lakh were found to be negative.(File photo)

Puducherry posted 2,007 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the total positives to 77,031. Twenty-seven more people succumbed to the disease during last twenty-four hours raising the toll to 1025. The deceased were in the age groups ranging between 47 and 85 years.

Director of health and family welfare services S Mohan Kumar said while Puducherry region alone accounted for 1,590 new cases, Karaikal had 238 cases followed by Yanam 129 and Mahe 50. The 2,007 fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 9,176 people projecting test positivity rate at 21.87 percent.

There were 15,562 active cases (2065 in hospitals and remaining 13,497 in home isolation), 60,424 patients recovered and were discharged so far. As many as 1,247 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.36 percent and 78.44 percent respectively.

Kumar said so far 8.80 lakh samples were tested and of them 7.89 lakh were found to be negative. On the vaccination front, 33,219 health care workers and 19,629 front line workers have been inoculated so far. The official said 1,24,384 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those above 45 years with co-morbidities have been inoculated so far.

