Puducherry's Covid-19 tally climbs to 101,900; 1,223 new cases added

Puducherry logged 1,223 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 101,900, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Friday.

Twenty-one more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 ending 10 AM Friday, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.

The Puducherry region accounted for 15 fatalities followed by Karaikal (5) and Yanam (1) as the toll rose to 1,476.

Twelve of the 21 deceased had no comorbidities.

The 1,223 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 9,012 samples putting the test positivity rate at 13.5 per cent, he said.

Mohan Kumar said the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory stood at 101,900.

The number of active cases were 13,896 with 1,690 in hospitals and remaining 12,206 in home isolation.

As many as 1,779 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery during the last 24 hours.

He said 10.25 lakh samples were tested so far and of them 8.89 lakh were found to be negative.

The total number of recoveries so far were 86,528.

The Director said that fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 84.91 per cent respectively.

The Health department Director said that 34,496 healthcare workers and 21,451 frontline workers have been inoculated so far in the Union Territory.

The Department has vaccinated so far 147,548 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those who are 45 years and above with comorbidities.

