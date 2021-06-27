Puducherry’s first NDA ministry to be sworn in today

The first National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ministry in Puducherry will be sworn in on Sunday. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer the oath of office to A Namassivayam and Sai Saravanan Kumar of the BJP and K Lakshminarayanan, C Dijeacoumar, Chandira Priyanga of the All India NR Congress (AINRC), officials said.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2.30 at Raj Nivas amidst tight security and pandemic restrictions. The cabinet formation was delayed due to several reasons by more than 50 days after the AINRC-led NDA emerged victorious in the assembly elections, the results of which were declared on May 2.

Chief minister N Rangasamy took the oath on May 7 after which he contracted Covid-19. While he was being treated at a private Chennai hospital, the Union government nominated three BJP members as nominated MLAs. These nominated MLAs, who have voting rights, were from BJP in the previous Congress regime too who were crucial in numbers to topple the previous government.

Later, AINRC and BJP bargained hard over cabinet posts and finally, the saffron party settled with the post of one speaker and two ministers. This led to a tussle within the BJP as supporters of all six elected MLA lobbied for the two cabinet berths.

The new cabinet received the President’s assent on Friday.