‘Pulled into it by someone big': Parliament intruder's uncle alleges conspiracy

The relative of one Parliament intruder Sagar Sharma on Thursday alleged that his name was dragged into the incident as part of a “conspiracy” by someone who holds a big position. Uncle of Sagar Sharma, one of the two intruders in Parliament(ANI)

"He has been pulled into it as part of a conspiracy by someone who holds a big position," Sharma's uncle Pradeep said. He also said his nephew has no history of committing such acts.

27-year-old Sagar Sharma was one of the two intruders who jumped into the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and set off a smoke canister inside the legislature, sending shockwaves across the country. Notably, the incident was committed on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack in Parliament.

Another person who was along with Sharma was identified as Manoranjan D, a Mysuru resident and an engineering graduate assisting his father in farming. Vistors' passes found in their possession had BJP MP Pratap Simha's name on them.

A day after the incident, Parliament assembled began with sloganeering inside both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. 'Shame, shame,' the opposition members chanted and both the houses were adjourned.