News / India News / ‘Pulled into it by someone big': Parliament intruder's uncle alleges conspiracy

‘Pulled into it by someone big': Parliament intruder's uncle alleges conspiracy

ByHT News Desk
Dec 14, 2023 11:56 AM IST

27-year-old Sagar Sharma was one of the two intruders who jumped into the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and set off a smoke canister inside the legislature.

The relative of one Parliament intruder Sagar Sharma on Thursday alleged that his name was dragged into the incident as part of a “conspiracy” by someone who holds a big position.

Uncle of Sagar Sharma, one of the two intruders in Parliament(ANI)
"He has been pulled into it as part of a conspiracy by someone who holds a big position," Sharma's uncle Pradeep said. He also said his nephew has no history of committing such acts.

27-year-old Sagar Sharma was one of the two intruders who jumped into the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and set off a smoke canister inside the legislature, sending shockwaves across the country. Notably, the incident was committed on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack in Parliament.

Another person who was along with Sharma was identified as Manoranjan D, a Mysuru resident and an engineering graduate assisting his father in farming. Vistors' passes found in their possession had BJP MP Pratap Simha's name on them.

A day after the incident, Parliament assembled began with sloganeering inside both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. 'Shame, shame,' the opposition members chanted and both the houses were adjourned.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

