Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pulwama attack: PM Modi pays tribute to 40 CRPF personnel killed in 2019

PTI |
Feb 14, 2025 09:56 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi honored the victims, highlighting their bravery and commitment to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019 and praised their unwavering dedication to the nation.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the CRPF members who died in a terror assault in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on this day in 2019 and commended their unflinching commitment to the country.(PTI)
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the CRPF members who died in a terror assault in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on this day in 2019 and commended their unflinching commitment to the country.(PTI)

"Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation," he said in a post on X.

A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14 in 2019, killing 40 jawans.

Also read: 'Mr Prime Minister, you are great': Donald Trump's special gift to Narendra Modi

Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On