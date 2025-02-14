Pulwama attack: PM Modi pays tribute to 40 CRPF personnel killed in 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019 and praised their unwavering dedication to the nation. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the CRPF members who died in a terror assault in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on this day in 2019 and commended their unflinching commitment to the country.(PTI)

"Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation," he said in a post on X.

A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14 in 2019, killing 40 jawans.

Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike.