Punches rain, clothes torn in Air Force official's clash with baraatis over drinking in UP | Video

A video purportedly showing the assault surfaced on social media on Monday. The video showed several people in a heated physical fight, with one man's clothes getting torn in the assault and a woman in the crowd - seemingly part of the wedding procession - appearing to faint.

It was raining punches as an Indian Air Force personnel and his father were allegedly getting assaulted by members of a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr after the duo objected to people drinking and creating a ruckus on the road.

Based on the written complaints received from both parties regarding the dispute that occurred between the father-son duo traveling by car and the wedding procession during the Ghudchadhi event under Jahangirabad police station area, a case and a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) have been registered at Jahangirabad police station, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said in a video statement, shared on Bulandshahr Police's X handle.

Pratham Singh, who is posted with the Indian Air Force, was reportedly returning from a family engagement ceremony along with his father, Jitendra Singh, a primary school principal.

According to the complaint by Singh, a wedding procession was moving along the Jahangirabad road with loud music and a traditional ‘ghudchadhi’ ceremony underway.

Several members of the procession were allegedly holding liquor bottles and dancing in the middle of the road, causing a traffic jam, according to the complaint.

When Pratham's father honked to seek passage, an argument broke out, per the complaint, which added that the situation escalated after the duo objected to the alleged abuse hurled at them.

The accused allegedly attacked the father and son with sticks and iron rods, leaving them seriously injured. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to the district hospital for further treatment. During the assault, the victims also claimed that a wristwatch and a gold chain went missing.

Contents of the complaint filed by the other side were not immediately known.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and registered a case against seven named accused and some unidentified persons. One accused has been taken into custody and booked for breach of peace.