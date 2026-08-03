'Puncture banane wale' outnumbered students at Jantar Mantar: BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri

Senior BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday alleged that "puncture banane wale aur tala banane wale" (those who fix tyre punctures and locksmiths) outnumbered students at the recent Jantar Mantar protest against the NEET paper leak.

Ramesh Bidhuri. (ANI)

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Addressing a "Gen Z Summit" held at Tughlaqabad in South Delhi, Bidhuri criticised the abusive language used at the protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bidhuri's remarks come in the backdrop of Modi's appeal to "forgive" young protesters who used abusive language against him and his late mother.

"Can the sons and daughters of India talk like this about Modi ji and his family? They must be the children of puncture repairers who were using such words against Modi ji," Bidhuri said.

Also Read: No more protests at Jantar Mantar? Supreme Court to hear plea against suitability of Delhi site

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{{^usCountry}} The former two-time South Delhi MP also lashed out at Opposition leaders and said that the youth were misled to gather at Jantar Mantar for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protest demanding resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former two-time South Delhi MP also lashed out at Opposition leaders and said that the youth were misled to gather at Jantar Mantar for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protest demanding resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

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"Puncture banane wale, tala banane wale (those who fix tyre puncture and locksmiths) were there (Jantar Mantar) in larger numbers. Students were fewer in number," he said.

In a late-night video message posted on Instagram and X on August 1, Modi said it pained him that even his late mother was subjected to "filthy abuses" at Jantar Mantar and expressed "cultural shock" over the language used by young women protesters.

At the same time, he called for forgiving the "misguided children", saying the youth should be guided rather than punished.

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Also Read: 'We're different': Dipke defends CJP after Taslima Nasreen's 'Bangladesh 2024' remark

PM launches drug-free campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that to achieve the target of a developed India, the country's youth must remain mentally and physically fit, for which they must stay away from all kinds of substance abuse.

Launching the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' aimed at eradicating substance abuse among the youth, Modi said the campaign is not just for the youth, but also for their families, society and the entire country.

The prime minister launched the campaign virtually in the presence of a large number of youth, who described themselves as representatives of Gen-Z, days after large-scale protests by students demanding reforms in the public examination system rocked Delhi and other parts of the country.

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