Pune, Bengaluru Urban have more than 1 lakh active covid-19 cases | 10 points

India has been recording unprecedented rises in the number of daily Covid-19 infections and with more than 3 lakh cases being recorded every day, the country has now breached all records anywhere in the world. Along with this, the country is reeling under an acute shortage of oxygen prompting the Centre to take a few crucial steps to ramp up the production and transport of oxygen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with state chief ministers to review the covid-19 situation of the country.

India's present Covid-19 situation explained in 10 points

> India at present has over 24 lakh active Covid-19 cases, which is 14,93 per cent of the country's total tally.

> In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 2,263 new fatalities, which is also a 24-hour record.

> About 75.01 per cent of the new cases came from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

> With 1,37,813 cases, Bengaluru Urban district has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the country. It has surpassed Pune which has 1,17,337 active Covid-19 cases.

> In Maharashtra, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik are the districts with the highest active Covid-19 caseload.

> In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Meerut have the highest concentration of active covid cases.

> Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Ballari in Karnataka report the highest active caseload.

> Delhi's contribution in daily toll is high as it stands second, following Maharashtra, with 306 deaths recorded in last 24 hours. Apart from Maharashtra and Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are reporting high daily fatalities.

> The ministry said that the national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.15 per cent.

> Amid concerns that the young population is getting more infected in the second wave of the pandemic, the health ministry said in the age group 30-40 years, 21.05 per cent Covid-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 21.15 per cent cases were registered in the second wave.