Pune man stabs boyfriend allegedly over excessive demand of sex

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his 46-year-old gay partner in Pune over excessive demand of sex. The incident took place on September 19.

Sharing the details of the case, Senior Inspector of Khadak Police Station said, “Rajesh Vartak, a 46-year-old man has filed a complaint in which he has alleged that his friend and sexual partner attacked him and attempted to murder him. Further investigation revealed that both of these adults are in a consensual gay relationship for as much as two years. The complainant is the dominant partner in the relationship and it has come to light that excessive demand for sex by the complainant led to the attack.”

On the basis of the complaint, police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code against the accused.

The complainant is a businessman while the boy who attacked him works as a waiter in a hotel.

On September 6, the Supreme Court in a historic decision ruled that homosexuality is not a crime in India anymore. The verdict overturned a 2013 judgment, which had upheld the 157-year-old colonial-era law, known as Section 377, under which certain sexual activities were categorised as “unnatural offense”.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 12:01 IST