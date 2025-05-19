Pune Porsche case: Year later, victims’ families still await justice

Pune Porsche case grabbed eyeballs across the nation with everyone demanding justice for the two people killed in the accident. But a year later, the victims' families are still waiting for justice. A juvenile allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed his luxury car into two techies, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, killing them in the city’s Kalyani Nagar area. Awadhiya’s family have voiced deep frustration over the slow judicial process. The fatal Pune Porsche crash that costed lives of two techies(HT photo)

Father of the deceased, Om Awadhiya said, “A year has passed, but the trial is being stretched. Our son is no longer with us; nothing can compensate for that loss, but justice in this case would send a strong message against drunk driving and those who believe money and power put them above the law,” he said, reported PTI.

Despite initial promises of a fast-tracked investigation and trial, the case has seen limited progress.

Currently, nine individuals remain in judicial custody in connection with the alleged tampering in the Pune Porsche case. The juvenile’s father, doctors Ajay Taware and Shreehari Halnor, hospital employee Atul Ghatkamble, and intermediaries Bashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad, also remain in custody. Others include Aditya Avinash Sood, Ashish Mittal, and Arun Kumar Singh. The boy’s mother is out on interim bail.

The 17-year-old accused was briefly detained and controversially granted bail by Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) member L N Danavade within hours of the crash.

Conditions of the bail included writing a 300-word essay on road safety, which caused widespread public outrage. Following the backlash, police sought a review of the decision, and the minor was placed in an observation home before being released by the Bombay High Court.

Awadhiya added that both families have appealed to the authorities to expedite proceedings. “This entire year has been painful for me, my wife, and our whole family. Not a single day goes by without us remembering him and cherishing his beautiful memories. After Anish’s tragic death, our world has come crashing down,” he added.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray said the state is pushing to fast-track the case by framing charges against the accused, but delays have arisen due to a discharge plea filed by Dr Taware.

“The sessions court has rejected the bail pleas of the accused. To ensure that the trial is fast-tracked, we have already filed an application to frame charges. But Dr Taware has moved the court seeking to discharge him from the case. That is why the proceedings are pending,” Hiray said.

“In this case, the accused have played and cheated the judicial system by tampering with the key evidence, such as blood reports. Due to the prosecution’s strong opposition, barring the mother of the juvenile, none of the accused have been able to secure bail,” he added.

A senior Pune police official maintained that the investigation has been handled with due diligence since the initial probe, to ensure a strong case is presented in court.

According to Pune Police, the boy’s blood samples were swapped with those of his mother to hide alcohol consumption. This led to the arrest of his parents, two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital, hospital staff, and alleged middlemen.

What is Pune Porsche case

At around 2:30 am, while returning from the party, the car crashed into a motorcycle carrying Awadhiya and Costa, killing them on the spot. Two minor friends and a chauffeur were reportedly also in the vehicle.

According to investigators, the 17-year-old had attended parties at two hotels and consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel of an unregistered Porsche.

In the aftermath, Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar suspended two Yerawada police officers amid accusations of preferential treatment toward the juvenile.

Investigators claim the sample swap was orchestrated by the juvenile’s father and Dr Taware, then head of the Forensic Science Department at Sassoon Hospital, with the help of Dr Halnor and staffer Ghatkamble. Middlemen Makandar and Gaikwad allegedly handled financial transactions linked to the act. Police also alleged similar tampering in the blood samples of two other minors in the vehicle, resulting in the arrest of their fathers.