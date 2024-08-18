Pune Porsche crash: Accused minor completes 15-day safe driving programme as per court order, says RTO official

The minor accused of killing two IT professionals by crashing his Porsche into a motorcycle while drunk in Pune on May 19 has completed a 15-day safe driving programme as ordered by the court. Porsche car which was involved in the accident that killed two in Pune (File Photo)

The two people from Madhya Pradesh, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were flung into the air and landed on parked vehicles. One of them died on the spot whereas the other passed away during treatment.

As part of his bail conditions set by the Juvenile Justice Board, he was required to write a 300-word essay on road accidents and receive guidance from the regional transport office on traffic rules and regulations.

“The juvenile accused completed the safe driving programme with the RTO. With respect to the guidelines of the court, the operation was kept discreet as it could have led to issue of privacy of the juvenile,” PTI quoted a top RTO official as saying.

The incident in Pune's Kalyani Nagar had triggered nationwide outrage, partly because the accused was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms and also due to a police investigation that uncovered attempts by his family and some doctors to cover up the crime.

The official also mentioned that the training programme covered road safety measures, importance of a driving licence, the meaning of road signals and symbols, and other related activities.

The juvenile also underwent on-field training during the process, the official added. The minor has already submitted the 300-word essay.

The police have filed a chargesheet against seven people including the parents of the minor allegedly behind the wheel. The 900-page chargesheet was submitted in a Pune court on July 25. However, it excluded the 17-year-old boy, whose case is being handled separately by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The boy's parents along with two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital, Ajay Taware and Dr. Shrihari Halnor, and staff member Atul Ghatkamble are accused of swapping the boy’s blood samples with his mother’s after the crash.

With PTI inputs