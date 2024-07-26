Pune Porsche crash: Boy's parents accused of swapping blood samples, says police chargesheet

Over two months after the Pune Porsche car accident killed two IT professionals, police have filed a chargesheet against seven people, including the parents of the minor allegedly behind the wheel. Porsche car which was involved in the accident that killed two in Pune (File Photro)

The 900-page chargesheet was submitted in a Pune court on Thursday. However, it excludes the 17-year-old boy, whose case is being handled separately by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

“We have filed a 900-page chargesheet against seven accused, including the parents of the minor, two doctors and a staffer from Sassoon General Hospital and two middlemen in a Pune court on Thursday,” PTI quoted Shalesh Balkawade, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) as saying.

The luxury car was allegedly driven by the 17-year-old minor under the influence of alcohol fatally struck two motorbike-riding software engineers in Kalyani Nagar Pune in the early hours of May 19.

The boy's parents along with two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital, Ajay Taware and Dr. Shrihari Halnor, and staff member Atul Ghatkamble are accused of swapping the boy’s blood samples with his mother’s after the crash.

Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad are accused of managing the financial transactions between the father and the doctors to facilitate the swap.

The chargesheet includes statements from 50 witnesses. Last month, the police submitted the final report to the Juvenile Justice Board, detailing all the evidence against the 17-year-old boy in the car crash case.

The teenager, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) with a condition to write a 300-word essay.



This decision sparked significant public outrage. Subsequently, the police requested a review, and the JJB remanded the boy to an observation home.



Earlier police got CCTV footage showing the teenager drinking at a pub before the accident. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had confirmed the footage, saying the boy was fully aware of his actions.



The two IT professionals, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were flung into the air and landed on parked vehicles. One of them died on the spot whereas the other passed away during treatment. Both were from Madhya Pradesh.



In June, the minor was released from the observation home after a habeas corpus plea filed by his paternal aunt. The Bombay High Court had said that the orders which remanded him to the facility were illegal, reported PTI. He also submitted a 300-word essay on road safety in abidance with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).



With PTI inputs