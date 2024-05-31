Pune Porsche accident: Teen's friends bring new twist in case amid sample row

In a new twist in the Pune Porsche accident case, two friends of the 17-year-old boy, who accidentally rammed a motorcycle killing two 24-year-old techies, have told the police that the accused was drunk at the time of the accident, NDTV reported, citing sources. The Porsche car was found without number plate in Pune. (PTI)

Two IT professionals -- Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta -- were flung into the air and landed on parked vehicles. One of them died on the spot whereas the other passed away during treatment. Both were from Madhya Pradesh.

The two friends were in the passenger seats of the supercar.

Meanwhile, an autorickshaw driver, who escaped the duo's fate by a whisker, told News18 that the three boys in the car were visibly drunk. Ameen told the channel that after the accident, they asked the crowd to not create an “issue”, and they would pay for damages immediately.

He said the car was speeding at over 200 kmph. He claimed one of the boys fled and later came back.

The police have claimed they were in possession of the CCTV footage showing the three boys drinking at two bars before the accident.

Hours after the accident, the accused boy was let off by the Juvenile Justice Board with the condition that he would write an essay on road safety. However, after an outcry across the nation, he was sent to a reform home till June 5.

The boy's father was later arrested for negligence. His grandfather was arrested for attempting to coerce their driver to take the blame for the accident. Now, his mother is also under the police's scanner.

The police told a local court on Thursday that the boy's blood sample was swapped with that of an unidentified woman. They suspect that the woman could be his mother.

The police told PTI that the blood samples of all the occupants of the car tested negative.

"After the accident, the (Yerawada) police station had sent the juvenile, his two friends who were with him in the car and (family) driver to Sassoon General Hospital for giving blood samples. Of these samples, the juvenile's blood sample was swapped. Their (other three samples') results also came nil (no traces of alcohol were found)," an officer told the news agency.

“We are probing how their results also came negative,” he added.

The police have already arrested two doctors and a hospital employee for manipulating the blood sample of the boy, to create an impression that he wasn't drunk at the time of the accident.